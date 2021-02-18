Former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken Enters 2022 Senate Race

Former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken is officially joining the race for U.S. Senate.

An ally of former President Donald Trump, Timken on Thursday became the second candidate vying for the seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

The announcement sets up a Republican primary that already includes former state treasurer and Marine veteran Josh Mandel, another Trump backer who is making his third run for the Senate.

Timken described herself as a “conservative disruptor” in her announcement, noting that Republicans did well in Ohio during the four years after she took over as state chair following Trump's 2016 presidential win.

"With the support of President Trump, Jane cleaned house, got rid of the Kasich decay, and completely transformed the Party into a well-oiled machine that won conservative victories and advanced an America First agenda at every level – and delivered a second victory for President Trump in our state," Timken's website reads.

Timken, the former vice chair of the Stark County Republican Party, resigned as Ohio GOP chair in early February. She has never run as a statewide candidate before.

No candidates have declared on the Democratic side, although former Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton said she is considering a run. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) is also considered to be a likely contender.