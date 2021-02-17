A voting rights group is pushing back on Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s reissued order on ballot drop boxes. The order will continue to limit the number of drop boxes to one per county for the May primary.

League of Women Voters of Ohio Executive Director Jen Miller says although they appreciate LaRose’s work to reform voting, multiple drop boxes per county would be better for Ohio voters.

League of Women Voters Pushes Back on LaRose Limiting Drop Boxes Listen • 0:11

“This is an area where we disagree, because drop boxes could make a big difference for senior citizens, people with disabilities, people who don’t have stamps or reliable transportation.”

Miller says drop boxes are also an important way to vote during the pandemic. But after federal courts allowed LaRose’s order of one drop box per county to stand for the 2020 elections, Miller does not see a way to fight the new order.

In a statement, LaRose’s press secretary Maggie Sheehan said that the legislature would need to authorize more ballot drop boxes.

