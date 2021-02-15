Officials report that in 2020, Ohio’s traffic volumes were down an average of more than 15 percent.

Lloyd MacAdam is the chief engineer for the Ohio Department of Transportation. MacAdam said at an American Society of Civil Engineers meeting last Thursday that this isn’t good news for the Ohio Department of Transportation. The department gets 98 percent of its funding from federal and state fuel taxes.

Less Traffic Drives Gas Tax Revenue Down for ODOT MacAdam: decrease in gas tax revenues Listen • 0:09

“From March to November, gas tax revenues for ODOT have been down about $198 million from originally anticipated levels,” MacAdam said.

Despite this revenue loss, McAdam says the agency has been able to continue fully funding its ongoing projects and programs.

Less Traffic Drives Gas Tax Revenue Down for ODOT MacAdam: funding projects Listen • 0:10

“This is only possible because of the gas tax increase in 2019. Without it, we estimate that our funding gap today would have been nearly $900 million,” he said.

The loss in revenue has lead the Ohio Department of Transportation to delay several large upcoming projects. MacAdam says the agency plans to resume these projects when funding levels are up again.

