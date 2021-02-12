© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Brown: Trump Acquittal Could Embolden Supporters

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published February 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST
SHERROD-BROWN.jpg
WKSU
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) says it's clear Donald Trump incited the insurrection at the Capitol Jan. 6.

The impeachment trial has been revealing to some lawmakers who were inside the Capitol when it was attacked January 6.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) was on the Senate floor when he started getting calls from staff and family as the insurrection unfolded. Senators were taken to a room where they waited out the attack. Brown has seen videos but some footage shown during the impeachment trial this week exposed new details.

“We really weren’t aware how close they came to killing Mike Pence or how close they came to attacking the Senators and House members," Brown said. "It just wasn’t really clear to us two days ago as it is today (Friday).”

It would take 17 Republican votes to convict Trump.

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) has said one of the things he’ll consider is how the outcome could impact the already divided country. Brown says he’s concerned about what an acquittal could do.

Sen. Sherrod Brown expresses concerns about a Trump acquittal
He says Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol may be emboldened to commit future attacks.
A pro-Trump mob breaks into the U.S. Capitol.

“I think if President Trump is not convicted that it only empowers and emboldens the white supremacists and the rioters and the next wave of terrorists that attack our state capitols or attack our government.”

Brown is critical of Republicans who he says won’t speak out because they’re afraid Donald Trump will oppose them or campaign against them. He says their unwillingness to call out Trump’s lies made Trump an unstoppable figure to his base.

