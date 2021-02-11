© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio is Finding More Cases of Fraud in its Unemployment Processing System

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published February 11, 2021 at 11:03 PM EST
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
As the state continues to investigate more cases of fraud in the unemployment system, more than 140,000 residents are left waiting for assistance. Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio is not the only state dealing with the problem of fraud.

Some of the more than 140,000 Ohioans who have recently filed for unemployment may not be getting their checks soon because of another problem with fraud in the system for processing those claims. 

Many claims have been put on hold while the state investigates why there’s a 200% spike in claims from one week to the next. Gov. Mike DeWine says fraud is to blame, and Ohio is not alone. 

“Well everyone is having this problem. We have international gangsters. Let’s call them what they are. They are international gangsters who are moving in and preying on the system," DeWine said.

The state has uncovered fraudulent cases while processing federal pandemic unemployment claims. And one of the main reasons is Ohio’s system is not connected with the cloud and cannot easily process federal data. The state has called a private company in to help. 
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
