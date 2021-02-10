Senate President Supports Need for K-12 Testing This Year

Andy Chow / Statehouse News Bureau Education Could the School Year Be Extended? DeWine Calls for Plans to Help Students Following the results of assessments that show lower achievement levels, the governor is asking schools to come up with plans for how they will boost student success. Listen • 1:00

Though most schools are still dealing with the effects of the pandemic, the Republican leader of the Ohio Senate says he’s not in favor of scrapping required state tests in K-12 schools this year, as some lawmakers have suggested.

Some state lawmakers have proposed scrapping state mandated proficiency tests for this school year because of COVID. But Senate President Matt Huffman says they are needed to help determine how to help students who may have lost ground due to interrupted learning.

“We are going to have to do some extraordinary things in what we do and how we do it and where we do it. We will be advised by these tests so I think it’s important that they go forward," Huffman said.

Gov. Mike DeWine has asked schools to come up with plans by April 1 for how to make up for pandemic-related learning deficits students might have.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.