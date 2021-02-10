© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Senate President Supports Need for K-12 Testing This Year

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published February 10, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST
Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima)
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) is in favor of keeping state-mandated tests for Ohio's K-12 schools in place during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Though most schools are still dealing with the effects of the pandemic, the Republican leader of the Ohio Senate says he’s not in favor of scrapping required state tests in K-12 schools this year, as some lawmakers have suggested. 

Some state lawmakers have proposed scrapping state mandated proficiency tests for this school year because of COVID. But Senate President Matt Huffman says they are needed to help determine how to help students who may have lost ground due to interrupted learning

“We are going to have to do some extraordinary things in what we do and how we do it and where we do it. We will be advised by these tests so I think it’s important that they go forward," Huffman said.

Gov. Mike DeWine has asked schools to come up with plans by April 1 for how to make up for pandemic-related learning deficits students might have. 
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio schoolsstate testsState testingstate schoolsMatt HuffmanK-12educationcoronavirusCOVID-19
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
