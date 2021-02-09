© 2021 WKSU
U.S. Attorney David DeVillers Resigns

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published February 9, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST
U.S. Attorney David DeVillers is stepping down from this post at the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. He has served in the position since 2019.

The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio has submitted his resignation. He’s one of 56 U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Trump asked to resign by the Biden administration’s Department of Justice. 

David DeVillers, who was appointed by Trump in 2019, said in a written statement that he had hoped to remain a prosecutor until the end of his career, but that was not meant to be. And he urged his successor to be just, apolitical, aggressive and impactful.

DeVillers has headed up several high-profile cases that resulted in the arrests of Republican former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and Democrat P.G. Sittenfeld, who’s been temporarily replaced on Cincinnati City Council. The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio resigned last month.

Read his full resignation below.

Credit Resignation of U.S. Atty David DeVillers / U.S. Attorney's office


Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
