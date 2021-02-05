© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

NEO Senators Introduce Bill to Remove Nuclear Power Plant Subsidies from HB6

WKSU | By Jay Shah
Published February 5, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST
Perry Nuclear plant
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU
The entrance to Perry Nuclear Power Plant.

A new bill introduced by two Republican state senators aims to remove the part of House Bill 6 that provides subsidies to two nuclear power plants owned by Energy Harbor, formerly FirstEnergy Solutions.

State Senators Jerry Cirino of Kirtland and Michael Rulli of Salem have introduced Senate Bill 44. Cirino says it does not repeal or replace House Bill 6. It just removes the subsidy provision, which he says will lower electric bills.

Jerry Cirino, Senate Bill 44

“We are eliminating, in the bill, $130 million plus per year that if HB6 was left intact, would be going to the nuclear facilities," Cirino said. "So we’re taking that away and they’re on their own to figure out how to operate better and what they can do with the federal government.”

PJM Interconnection is a Regional Transmission Organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity across 13 states including District of Columbia and Ohio.

They are offering pricing support to energy operators, but Cirino says it would be difficult for PJM to provide this support to operators accepting these subsidies.
Cirino says he supports nuclear power and says the plants will remain open with federal support that can help them continue to operate without the subsidy.
The Senate Energy Committee will have hearings about Senate Bill 44 beginning next week.

Read the bill as proposed:

Tags

Government & PoliticsFirst Energy SolutionsJerry CirinoEnergy HarborHB6Senate Bill 44
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is an aspiring broadcast journalist pursuing a Master of Arts in media and journalism at Kent State University. Jay’s student media career began as an undergraduate student at Old Westbury Web Radio (OWWR) of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury. She is passionate about raising community awareness on social justice, and environmental issues as well as local music and art. Her spare time involves attending local music showcases, experimenting with weird food combinations and painting. Jay wishes to use her journalistic abilities for providing a voice to the voiceless.
See stories by Jay Shah
Related Content