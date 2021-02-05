Ohio Senate President to Enforce Social Distancing in Committee Rooms

The crowd in an Ohio Senate committee room drew criticism for not observing social distance and not wearing masks. Some Democratic Senators voiced their frustration with the lack of COVID-related safety and one said the conditions forced him to leave the room. Now leadership says they're going to make changes.

Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) says capacity limits will be set in committee rooms and additional chairs will be removed for safe social distancing during public hearings.

"We're going to have a maximum capacity in any of these rooms and no place else for anybody to sit and no standing. So I think that will minimize but certainly not completely eliminate the concerns," says Huffman.

I left Govt Oversight today because the committee room looked like this.



We are in the middle of a pandemic with a virus that is highly transmittable.



My daughter has a severely compromised immune system and I won't sit there and put her health at risk. https://t.co/9WCiyoZoTq — Senator Cecil Thomas (@CecilThomasOH) February 3, 2021

The committee in question saw several people testify who were against vaccinations and supported weaker health orders.

Senator Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati) left the hearing, saying it could put his family's health at risk. His daughter has a compromised immune system.

