© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Legislature to Consider School Funding Reform Plan That Ohio House Passed Last Year

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published February 5, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST
a photo of school buses
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Northeast Ohio legislators are sponsoring this plan, which is similar to the Cupp-Patterson bill that passed the Ohio House last year.

The new school funding bill is similar to the one that passed in the Ohio House last year but a few tweaks have been made to it.

Democratic Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland) says the school funding overhaul that she and Republican Jamie Callendar (R-Concord) are sponsoring is basically the Cupp-Patterson plan that passed the Ohio House but not the Senate last year. 

“There was no substantive change. Any changes that have been made are just technical amendments to get at the original intent that got left out in the last General Assembly," Sweeney says.

The overhaul uses a 60-40 formula of property tax values and income to calculate a district’s state money. Sweeney says it’s hoped it will pass the House soon so Senators will have more time to consider it.  

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio school funding formulaFair School Funding Plan Cupp-Patterson plan
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content