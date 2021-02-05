© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Jane Timken Resigns as Ohio Republican Party Chair

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published February 5, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST
Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken
Jane Timken has resigned her position as Ohio Republican Party chairman.

The leader of the Ohio Republican Party has stepped down. It’s one more sign that Jane Timken might be running for U.S. Senate in 2022. 

Jane Timken has been at the helm of the Ohio Republican Party since 2017 but party spokesman Evan Machan says she resigned this morning. 

“Chairman Timken decided to resign today and announce that she will be making a decision about her future plans in the coming weeks," Machan says.

Machan won’t say whether those plans involve running in 2022 for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman. Timken said in a statement that she leaves with former President Donald Trump as the leader of the Republican Party, and that she will do all she can to advance what she calls “conservative, America First policies to strengthen Ohio."

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
