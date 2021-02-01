Drilling Proposal Near Akron Water Supply Generates Concern

Akron City Council is considering a deal with a newly formed company that would allow the company to drill for oil and natural gas on land near LaDue Reservoir, which holds the city’s water supply.

Public service Director Chris Ludle initiated the idea of leasing 475 acres to DP Energy Auburn, LLC for fracking. Under the deal the city would receive a one-time payment of $237,500 and a 15% royalty payment on all oil or gas extracted. (see the full proposal below)

At least one local group is speaking out against the idea. Akron Democratic Socialists of America co-chair Heather Hillenbrand says they are concerned about the long-term effects of fracking.

“The company that’s doing this may not exist in the future, and if they do, they may not have to clean it up," Hillenbrand said. "We’re going to be stuck with this forever - this is our water. There’s no not having water; we cannot live without water. We’ve been fighting this issue for a long time.”

Hillenbrand says the potential risk is too big to take a chance on.

In an email, Akron Deputy Mayor Annie McFadden said more discussion on the deal will take place at public council meetings before a final decision is made.

City council has changed the way it receives public comments. People are asked to call 330-375-2566 and leave a voicemail with their comment. It's no longer accepting emails.

There will be a virtual city council meeting Monday, Feb. 1 from 7 to 9 p.m.