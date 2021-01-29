Ohio's Democratic Party Is Making Changes

Multiple sources confirm there have been some big staffing changes at the Ohio Democratic Party in recent days.



Sources confirm several key employees at the Ohio Democratic Party have been let go. New Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters, who also serves on Summit County Council, won’t talk about why staffers are being fired or divulge how many are being let go, but she does say changes shouldn’t be unexpected.

“There will be a realignment of strategy and structure and we will be working on our stakeholders to really outline what that is in the next month or two," Walters says.

Walters was named to the post last week by the party’s executive committee after receiving the endorsement of Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Elections

This was the first year in nearly four decades that Ohio didn't pick the winner in the presidential race. But Democrats lost Ohio’s last two presidential elections.

Except for Brown winning and being re-elected to his U.S. Senate seat, no Democrat has been elected to a statewide non-judicial seat in over a decade. And at the state level, Democrats have been in the minority in the state Legislature since 2011.

