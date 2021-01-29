© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Advocates for Social Services and Education Say It's Time to Tap Ohio's Rainy Day Fund

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published January 29, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST
Zoom meeting with some One Ohio Now members, Jan 27, 2021
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Some Ohio Now members meet via Zoom Jan 27 to discuss the state's budget cuts.

A coalition of more than 100 unions and progressive advocacy groups is calling on state leaders to avoid making cuts to front-line workers serving Ohio’s communities during this pandemic.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently signed an Executive Order for an across-the-board $390 million budget cut. Last year, when he made $275 million in cuts to Medicaid and education, he said he thought the budget would actually be worse off than it is now. But revenues have been coming in ahead of estimates lately.

But Nick Bates, budget and public policy director for One Ohio Now, says this pandemic has hit Ohioans who depend on the state’s social services hard. Bates thinks DeWine should tap some of the $2.7 billion dollars now in the state’s rainy day fund.

“We cannot cut our way to solutions. Ohio needs a balanced approach to balancing the state budget. Ohio should use the rainy day fund now to prevent further pandemic budget cuts,” Bates said.

Nick Bates.png
Jo Ingles
Nick Bates, Budget and Public Policy director, One Ohio Now

Bates says investments are needed in social work, education, and programs to address hunger.

DeWine has said he doesn’t want to dip into the rainy day fund now but he expects to eventually. DeWine’s order also put back $160 million into K-12 education and $100 million into higher education, which were both cut last year.

One thing that appears off the board: a tax hike. DeWine says he won’t consider a tax increase, even though the liberal-leaning think tank Policy Matters Ohio has suggested a tax on corporate profits.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Government & PoliticscoronavirusCOVID-19social serviceeducationOhio budget cutsOne Ohio Now
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
