Ohio Curfew Shortened Due to Falling Hospitalizations

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he'll shorten the state's coronavirus curfew as a result of falling hospitalization numbers beginning Thursday.

DeWine said on Tuesday that the current 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew would be reduced to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. as long as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to fall below 3,500 for seven consecutive days.

The state says 2,944 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus Wednesday, down from 2,964 on Tuesday.

The new hours begin January 28, 2021 at 12:01 p.m. and last through February 11, 2021, at 12:01 p.m.

The curfew could be eliminated if, over the next few weeks, hospitalization numbers fall below 2,500 over seven days.

The curfew, which has been largely unenforced and contains several exemptions, was put into effect on November 19 and then extended twice as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged.

