Warren Man Charged for Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection Attempt

A Warren resident is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building Jan. 6.

Stephen Ayres is charged with obstruction of justice, unlawful entry into restricted buildings, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

The FBI filed an affidavit in favor of a criminal complaint and arrest warrant against Ayres Monday. The complaint alleges Ayres posted a video on Facebook following the insurrection detailing his experiences and stating he entered the Capitol Building. The video also included statements from an unnamed man and woman who entered the Capitol with him, the complaint said.

The video was removed from Facebook but later posted to YouTube. In it, Ayres states the violence was due to members of Antifa. He and the other protestors claimed supporters of now former President Donald Trump were led through the Capitol by police to make it seem as though they were responsible for the actions of Antifa.

But according to the FBI complaint, a witness saw Ayres streaming via Facebook Live during the insurrection attempt. Ayres was acting “like he was at war” while in the Capitol Building, the witness said. In the stream, Ayers allegedly claimed the insurrection attempt was “just the beginning” and there was “more to come next week,” according to the witness.

The FBI included several photos of a man believed to be Ayres inside the Capitol during the insurrection and referenced numerous posts on his Facebook page prior to the event.

“Mainstream media, social media, Democrat party, FISA courts, Chief Justice John Roberts, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, etc.... all have committed TREASON against a sitting U.S. president!!!” one of Ayres’ Facebook posts says. “All are now put on notice by ‘We The People!’”

Another post stated a civil war would take place if Trump was “robbed” of the presidency.

Ayres’ case will be tried in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

