Congressman Tim Ryan says he’s still seeking answers about the security failures that allowed violent protesters to breach the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Ryan said it’s unclear why public information about the protest was ignored by law enforcement. He says he still has not gotten answers about why the Capitol Police board did not call for assistance from the National Guard.

Ryan says social media platforms perpetuate violent events like this. He encourages citizens to consume information from new platforms and practice caution through media literacy.

Congressman Tim Ryan Seeks Answers on Behalf of Ohioans About Capitol Security Breach Congressman Tim Ryan on the Capitol Investigation



“I would ask everybody to hit the pause button, regardless of what side you are on, make an effort to try to get some information outside of the normal way you get your information on twitter, on social media," he said.

Also during Tuesday’s press conference, it was announced that Ryan, who was newly appointed to the Energy and Water Development Appropriations Subcommittee, would also be reappointed chair of the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee which oversees the Capitol Police. This means he will not only be investigating the security breach in the Capitol on Jan. 6, but also continuing his role in the Energy and Water Development position.

“In my positions on the Energy and Water and Defense subcommittees I will continue to advance the interests of working-class Americans and those who courageously defend our country.” said Congressman Tim Ryan. “As northeastern Ohio continues to moves toward more advanced manufacturing and the production of electric vehicles and batteries, I am confident my new role on the Energy and Water Subcommittee will put us in the position to secure the funding needed to guarantee Voltage Valley remains a leader in energy and jobs of the future.”

