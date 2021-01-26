Portman Says Trump Impeachment Trial Should Address Healing America

Sen. Rob Portman says the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is a political proceeding. As such, he believes it’s acceptable to consider as one of the factors in the trial what would be best to heal the country.

Portman told reporters that his choice not to seek re-election would not affect his vote, and he will do his duty as a juror, listen carefully and read the constitution.

“I plan to listen. I plan to ask questions, including about the constitutionality of holding a Senate trial when someone’s already out of office," he said. "I think that’s a real issue we have to look at, and I’m gonna focus on what's the best thing to help bring America back together."

The impeachment trial will officially begin the week of Feb. 8.

If Trump is convicted, he will lose the ability to run for office in 2024 as well as many post-presidency perks.