Government & Politics

Cleveland Innovation District Expected to Bring Jobs, Prestige to Northeast Ohio

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published January 26, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST
Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Gov. Mike DeWine

Cleveland will be the home to a new collaborative effort between the city’s leading medical research facilities, its universities and the state. But this is actually Ohio's second "innovation district."

The $565 million total investment, including more than $200 million from the state and JobsOhio, will create a campus at the Cleveland Clinic for pathogen and virus research. Gov. Mike DeWine says this will be a collaboration between the state and Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, MetroHealth, Cleveland State University, and Case Western Reserve University. 

“The goal of this innovation district is to create partnerships across different sectors of the economy, to position Ohio as the competitive place to invest in, to look to medical advancements," DeWine says.

screen_shot_2021-01-25_at_2.11.43_pm.png
Credit Cleveland Innovation District

DeWine says the district is expected to generate 10,000 jobs during the next decade and another 10,000 jobs later. The state's first "innovation district" opened last spring in Cincinnati aiming to attract tech talent to that region.  

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Government & PoliticsCase Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State UniversityMike DeWineJobsOhioCleveland ClinicUniversity HospitalsMetroHealth
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
