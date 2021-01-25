Ohio Sen. Rob Portman Won't Seek Re-Election in 2022

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) announced that he will not seek re-election in 2022, blaming the worsening "partisan gridlock" in Congress.

“This was not an easy decision because representing the people of Ohio has been an honor," Portman said in a press conference Monday. "But I’ve been doing this a long time, longer than I ever intended."

As Ohio's junior senator, Portman was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 and won again in 2016 against former Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland, taking 58% of the vote and winning all but four of Ohio's 88 counties.

Before that, Portman served 12 years in the U.S. House representing Ohio's 2nd District near Cincinnati, starting with a 1993 special election to replace Republican Rep. Bill Gradison. In 2005, he was nominated by then-President George W. Bush to serve as U.S. Trade Representative, then won Senate confirmation to lead the Office of Management and Budget in 2006.

On Monday, however, the 65-year-old gave no hint as to what will come next, saying only that he plans to stay involved in public policy.

"I'm going to work like hell for the next two years," Portman said.

Portman touted his track record over the last decade, with 68 of his bills signed into law by President Obama and 82 signed by President Trump, including laws on the addiction crisis and human trafficking. While expressing confidence that he could win another six years in the Senate, Portman said the country's increased polarization has made the job of passing legislation more difficult.

"It's gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy issues, and that has contributed to my decision," Portman said.

Newly-reelected Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken praised Portman in a statement, saying the party has "huge shoes to fill."

"Rob Portman is a statesman whose service to our country and our party over nearly three decades has been invaluable," Timken wrote. "His leadership and temperament will be missed in the halls of the U.S. Senate and amongst Ohio Republicans."

Portman said he's making his announcement now because it will allow Republicans hoping to replace him plenty of time to prepare for a statewide contest. While Ohio's senior senator, Sen. Sherrod Brown, is a Democrat who last won in 2018, Ohio has trended significantly red in recent elections – with Republicans controlling all statewide executive offices and controlling supermajorities in both chambers of the Statehouse.

"There's plenty of candidates out there," Portman said. "I don't have one in particular that I'm prepared to talk about today, but I know there will be plenty of interest."

Ohio Democrats have already begun fundraising for someone to oppose Portman in the general election, although no candidates have yet to declare in the race.

New Ohio Democratic Party chair Liz Walters shared a tweet about upcoming "R primary fireworks."

In the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of former President Trump, Portman reiterated his position that he will listen as a juror to both sides of the argument. Following the Jan. 6 insurrection by pro-Trump extremists at the U.S. Capitol, Portman said that Trump himself "bears some responsibility" and supported an investigation into the attack.

Portman also said he doesn't support eliminating the legislative filibuster in the Senate, as some Democrats have recently suggested, saying that it requires a party to get support from the other side in order to pass laws. Portman said he hopes Biden continues to reach across the aisle to pass additional COVID-19 aid and other priorities.

