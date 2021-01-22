© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Brown Hopes for Swift Action on Next Relief Bill

WKSU | By Jordan Audia
Published January 22, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST
photo of Sherrod Brown
WKSU
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) wants to see stepped up measures to fight COVID-19 and to help people suffering due to the pandemic in the next federal relief bill.

U.S Senator Sherrod Brown is laying out what he hopes to see from the next round of federal COVID-19 relief.

During a press conference Thursday, Brown said the Senate will move forward with a bill to provide full relief that funds reliable testing, access to vaccines and additional financial help for Americans including rental assistance.

Brown seeks extended moratorium on evictions.

“I am asking the president and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to extend the eviction moratorium so people aren’t evicted in the middle of the pandemic in the middle of the winter,” Brown said.

The legislation would also reestablish a moratorium on water and electricity cutoffs, something that has expired in most places.

Brown wants moratorium on utility shutoffs extended.

“While the moratorium makes sense to stop evictions and cutoffs, we also need to help make sure that everybody can pay their bills," Brown said. "People are months behind on their bills because of this terrible pandemic and the high levels of unemployment.”

Brown is hoping Congress takes swift action on the next relief measure.

Tags

Government & PoliticsCOVID-19Sen. Sherrod Brownmoratoriumevictioneviction moratorium
Jordan Audia
See stories by Jordan Audia
Related Content