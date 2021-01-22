Brown Hopes for Swift Action on Next Relief Bill

U.S Senator Sherrod Brown is laying out what he hopes to see from the next round of federal COVID-19 relief.

During a press conference Thursday, Brown said the Senate will move forward with a bill to provide full relief that funds reliable testing, access to vaccines and additional financial help for Americans including rental assistance.

Brown seeks extended moratorium on evictions. Listen • 0:10

“I am asking the president and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to extend the eviction moratorium so people aren’t evicted in the middle of the pandemic in the middle of the winter,” Brown said.

The legislation would also reestablish a moratorium on water and electricity cutoffs, something that has expired in most places.

Brown wants moratorium on utility shutoffs extended. Listen • 0:16

“While the moratorium makes sense to stop evictions and cutoffs, we also need to help make sure that everybody can pay their bills," Brown said. "People are months behind on their bills because of this terrible pandemic and the high levels of unemployment.”

Brown is hoping Congress takes swift action on the next relief measure.

