Government & Politics

State Senator's Resolution Condemns Violence at Washington D.C. Insurrection

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published January 20, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST
Memorial in Washington D.C. remembers Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick
Phil Pasquini
/
Shutterstock.com
Memorial in Washington D.C. remembers Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

A Democratic Ohio Senator is urging her colleagues in the Ohio Legislature to pass a resolution that denounces the violence caused at the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington DC. But that's not all it does.

State Sen. Tina Maharath’s (D- Canal Winchester) resolution would condemn the violence and honor the life of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer killed in the insurrection. But it also denounces white supremacy, white nationalism and affirms the legitimacy of the 2020 election results. That’s something Maharath says must be done to protect democracy. 

“We have to refute these conspiracy theories and we need to condemn this violence in the strongest terms," Maharath says.


Maharath expects parts of the resolution might be controversial for some Republicans, who dominate both the House and Senate. But she says it's important for this statement to be on the record. 

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
