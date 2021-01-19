2020 is looking to be a pivotal year in politics. But this year's elections are about much more than the race for the White House. And the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a complicating factor. WKSU, our colleagues at public radio stations across Ohio and the region and at NPR will bring you coverage of all the races from the national to the local level.
Joe Biden to be Sworn in as 46th President
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the president and vice president of the United States today in a ceremony beginning at 11a.m. Watch the ceremony, inaugural address and other celebratory events throughout the day here.
NPR reporters are annotating Biden's Inaugural speech live with fact checks and analysis.
