Government & Politics

Coalition of 4,000 Ohio Church Congregations Calls for Peaceful Protests

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published January 19, 2021 at 5:10 AM EST
Flags outside First Congregational UCC, an Ohio Council of Churches member, remember those who have died from COVID-19.
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Flags outside First Congregational UCC (Ohio Council of Churches member) remembering those who have died from COVID-19.

More protests could happen this week in Ohio or at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. The Ohio Council of Churches is condemning threats of possible violence at them.

The Ohio Council of Churches represents 4,000 congregations and 2 million members across the state, including the United Methodist Church. Rev. Gregory Vaughn Palmer is the Resident Bishop for the West Ohio Conference. He says churches need to emphasize peaceful protest and community outreach. 

“We affirm that absent truthful speech, there can never be justice," Palmer said.

The council says churches must remind members to keep protests peaceful, especially during the week of the inauguration of incoming President Joe Biden

Some churches themselves believe they could be under threat. The United Church of Christ issued a warning last week to its churches to beware of possible violence related to some of the protests that could happen in coming days. Most UCC churches, as well as many others, have been holding services virtually for months now. 
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
