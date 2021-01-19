"Armed March" on Ohio Statehouse Features Conspiracy Theories and Guns, but Stays Peaceful

The "armed march" that was expected in all 50 state capitals and brought out heavy security resulted in just a few dozen protestors in Columbus Sunday.

"Right now there’s too much division going on in our country with how the election has gone and with the Biden and Trump administration,” said an anonymous speaker with the anti-government right-wing extremist group the Ohio Boogaloo. “And even [what] happened at the Capitol on [January] 6. That will not be happening here.”

Karen Kasler A couple who wanted to remain anonymous came to the protest with Biden-Harris flags.

That speaker helped kick off the event, which featured many people with weapons and ammunition, a few flags and signs, and supporters of both President-Elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

A Biden flag waver, who refused to give his name, said he wasn’t concerned about bringing his flag: “Absolutely not. This is an armed protest.”

A pro-Trump protestor who identified himself only as “Kevin” held a sign that read “Impeach Gonzalez,” referring to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Rocky River), one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

“Trump had no due process in the second impeachment. They had no hearings, no nothing,” he said.

Karen Kasler A man who identified himself only as "Kevin" carried a sign reading "Impeach Gonzalez," referring to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Rocky River) and his vote to impeach President Donald Trump last week.

The event also featured people who said they didn’t support either Trump or Biden. A man carrying a long gun wearing a white, curled wig and a T-shirt with a Revolutionary War uniform printed on it spoke through a mask with an image of a skull.

“I have trouble personally finding tangible differences between the Democrat and Republican Party,” said the man, who identified himself as “Killdeer,” which was embroidered on his tri-corner hat.

There were people arguing over a wide range of issues, some of them conspiracy theories, over dueling bullhorns.

Also among the snow flurries was John Drury of the Cincinnati area, a guy with loud socks, shorts and a T-shirt declaring he’s “The Dancing Trucker,” who performed his moves as he “danced for peace” along High Street in front of the Statehouse, earning honks and waves from drivers passing by.

A new group has shown up, the ONG is a lot more visible, and the Dancing Trucker is still doing his thing pic.twitter.com/DgVm7PMeiR — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) January 17, 2021

And there were a few counterprotestors pushing back, specifically over a sign with a derogatory term.

All of this happened under the watchful eyes of dozens of state troopers and Ohio National Guard personnel, who moved around the extensive bike-rack style fencing that encircled the Statehouse and its mostly Civil War-era monuments. Humvees blocked sidewalks and ramps down to the underground garage, and all entrances to the building were closed off. A handful of troopers were stationed at the Holocaust and Liberators Memorial.

Dan Konik Unlike other Statehouse monuments, there was no fencing around the Holocaust Memorial. But several state troopers were guarding it during the event.

But while the event was loud at times, it didn’t turn violent, as had a protest in front of the Statehouse on Jan. 6 as Congress was preparing to certify Biden’s Electoral College win.

Mark Pitcavage studies hate groups for the Anti-Defamation League. He said this event had been planned by the Boogaloos months ago, and while they can be violent, Pitcavage said that group isn’t big enough on its own to cause too many significant problems nationwide.

“There were no telling who else might come out of the woodwork or show up as well or attempt to piggyback or exploit those. So you couldn't know for sure,” Pitcavage said. “But I felt that for the events planned today, there probably wouldn't be too much of an issue. And it looks like that was the case, certainly was the case for Ohio.”

And while Pitcavage said Sunday came and went without any attempts to storm state capitals or other major events, he’s worried about Inauguration Day and beyond.

“The risk doesn't go away after the inauguration,” Pitcavage said. “There will still be a large number of very angry people who have been convinced that the election was somehow stolen, who have been incited by people. And there will be a risk of violence from violent protests up to isolated acts of possible terrorist plots or incidents for months to come.”

The Statehouse and state office buildings were closed Sunday and will remain closed through Wednesday. To help with security needs in Ohio, 580 Ohio National Guard personnel have been activated.

Another 1,000 soldiers and airmen with the Guard are in Washington D.C., joining a force of 25,000 for the inauguration.

