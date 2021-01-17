© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics
Election Protection
Election Protection is WKSU’s community information initiative focused on access, policy and community resources around voting this November.

Ohio Statehouse Protest At Times Loud but Peaceful

WKSU | By Carter Adams
Published January 17, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST
1 of 15  — A right wing demonstrator walks past a WWI monument in front of the Ohio Statehouse during a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
2 of 15  — A National Guardsman leans out of their vehicle while talking with other members of the Ohio National Guard while preparing for a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
3 of 15  — A member of the Ohio Boogaloo Bois takes a drag from his cigarette while holding a “big igloo” flag in front of the Ohio State House during a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
4 of 15  — A counter protestor uses a megaphone to yell in the face of a right wing demonstrator during a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
5 of 15  — A self claimed Trump supporter dropped in a Biden-Harris flag ,who opted not to give her name, poses for a portrait during a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
6 of 15  — A counter protestor (left) attempts to offer a right wing conspiracy theorist a piece of beef jerky in an attempt to calm him down during a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
7 of 15  — A man, who identified himself as “Killdeer,” dressed as George Washington poses for a portrait during a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
8 of 15  — Ohio Boogaloo Bois (front) attempt to deescalate a hostile situation with an aggressive right wing conspiracy theorist as he accosts a trans woman during a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
9 of 15  — Ohio Boogaloo Bois stand in solidarity with a trans woman as she is accosted by a right-wing conspiracy theorist (not pictured) during a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
10 of 15  — A Boogaloo Boi pets a Franklin County Sheriff’s horse prior to a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. The horses were brought to the boogaloo bois by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department in an effort to familiarise the horses with the bois. While attitudes were calm and friendly some of the demonstrators were off put by the gesture. “If this was a BLM protest they wouldn’t have brought the horses over here like this,” one demonstrator said.
11 of 15  — A member of the Ohio Boogaloo Bois poses for a portrait in the impromptu staging area for a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
12 of 15  — Members of the press photograph and interview members of the Ohio Boogaloo Bois, a decentralised, armed libertarian group, moments before a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration. Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
13 of 15  — Members of the Ohio Boogaloo Bois help each other program their radios prior to a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
14 of 15  — Ohio National Guardsmen carry sections of fencing in preparation for a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration, Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
15 of 15  — Ohio Attorney General David Yost walks the perimeter of the Ohio Statehouse with a security detail in an effort to thank each Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper guarding the Capitol prior to a planned Boogaloo Bois Demonstration. Ohio State Capitol, Columbus, Ohio. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021

Nearly 100 people stood outside the Ohio Statehouse today, joining thousands of other Americans gathered at state capitols across the country. Here’s why one group of demonstrators decided to attend.

Over 40 members of the Ohio Boogaloo Bois, a decentralized, armed libertarian organization, gathered at the Ohio State Capitol for what they called a rally for unity. Among the group was a man dressed in tactical gear, sunglasses and a luau necklace. The man, who opted not to give his name, says the goal of the day was to bring different political factions together.

“We hope to get all these groups out here, and get them on the same page, and not fighting each other and unite as Americans,” he said. “All we are about, period, is uniting everybody in America and get everybody on the same page.”

Many Boogaloo Bois attended, as well as a small mix of militia members, Trump supporters, Democrats and members of the Downtowners–a Columbus Black Lives Matter organization.

Among them was Timela who opted not to give her last name, an activist and member of the Downtowners. She says she attended the rally for solidarity and though things were calm, she’s wary of her safety–and the long-term goals of the Boogaloo movement.

“I’m not safe with the Boogs, just like I’m not safe with the Proud Boys. Because they say they’re fighting for everybody as in everybody,” she said. “Instead, they’re not fighting for to get justice, to get solidarity, to get unity. They’re not fighting for that instead they’re just fighting just to be fighting so their cause is not the same.”

Although things became loud and tensions escalated throughout the day, the demonstration remained peaceful.

Carter Adams
Carter is an award winning multimedia journalist specializing in audio reporting and photojournalism. His work has appeared in NPR, The Washington Post and The Portager, where he works as a photo editor and reporter. His reporting centers around working class issues and the LGBTQIA+ community with a focus on voter disenfranchisement.
