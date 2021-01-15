© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Summit County's Liz Walters Elected Chairwoman of Ohio Democratic Party

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published January 15, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST
Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters takes oath on Zoom
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters takes oath on Zoom

The Ohio Democratic Party has a new chair. Summit County Councilwoman Liz Walters was elected last night by the party’s executive committee. 

It came down to two women – Antoinette Wilson and Liz Walters. After a few words about the need to rebuild the party by enlisting the strength of leaders in Ohio's 88 counties, Antoinette Wilson said something that appeared to take many by surprise.

"I can honestly say that in my career, I have always put the interests of this party first. And tonight, I'm going to do that once again. So that I ask that we unite in support of Liz Walters as the party chair," Wilson said.

There were a few minutes of silence after Wilson withdrew. The committee then went on to vote Walters into the position unanimously.

After taking the oath, Walters talked about party unity. And she told a story about seeing first-hand problems with lack of healthcare after her mother’s death from cancer. She said that journey propelled her to work for change. And she urged party members to focus on their own stories. 

“Now, more than ever, we need to lean into them because the work ahead for our party will be hard and no doubt, we are going to have many tough conversations about our detailed strategies and our tactics," Walters said.

screen_shot_2021-01-14_at_8.45.58_pm.png
Credit @joingles/Twitter

Walters, former ODP Executive Director, replaces David Pepper, who resigned last month, saying the party needs new leadership following Republican wins in 2020. And because the chair of the party is now female, a male vice chair needed to be elected as well. Andre Washington was the unanimous choice for that job.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsLiz WaltersOhio Democratic Party
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content