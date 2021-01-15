As New Chair, Sherrod Brown Wants to Shift Senate Banking Committee Priorities

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the top elected Democrat in Ohio, has been tapped to chair the Senate Banking Committee. The long-term Wall Street critic says people can expect a shift in the committee's agenda.

Brown says for a decade Wall Street has had too much power in the Senate Banking Committee.

Now that Democrats have taken control of the U.S. Senate, Brown says that's about to change.

He says he wants to measure economic success by wages, health care, and pensions rather than the stock market.

"We need a banking committee in the Senate that will stand up to those corporate interests and work for middle class people, work for working families," Brown said.

Brown says he wants to hit the ground running with the banking committee by supporting a new economic recovery package.

"We need to address the economic pain of so many Americans and get this country back to work, the banking committee's first job will be to help do that," Brown said, adding that he supports the new proposal for another round of stimulus checks by President-elect Joe Biden.

