State School Board Member Blasted for Her Part in the Insurrection at the Capitol

The Ohio Education Association, the state's largest teachers' union, is leveling criticism against a sitting member of the State Board of Education for her part in last week’s trip to the nation’s capitol.

State Board of Education Member Kirsten Hill was listed as the organizer for a “Stop the Steal” bus trip from Northeast Ohio to Washington D.C. on January 6, the day of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Ohio Education Association President Scott DiMauro said she owes teachers and Ohioans an explanation.

“She needs to, in the strongest possible words, denounce what happened and really explain how does someone who is in that kind of leadership role publicly call for the overturning of the election?” he said.

While Hill has not yet responded to Ohio Public Radio, she told the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram no members of her group entered the Capitol.

At least five people, including two police officers, died after an angry mob broke into the building, terrorized those inside and damaged property.

