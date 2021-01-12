Tim Ryan Talks Capitol Security Failures, Inauguration, and Possible COVID-19 Vaccine Slow Down

Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan says the investigation continues into the security failures that allowed violent Trump supporters to ransack the U.S. Capitol building.

But he says he’s also working with Capitol police to ensure the Jan. 20 inauguration will be secure.

In a call with reporters Monday, Ryan said Capitol police who took selfies or put on red MAGA hats have been suspended or, in one case, arrested.

“Any incidence of capitol police facilitating or being part of what happened, we need to know that because we need to know about security for the coming week and so we need to flesh that out and find out who may have been involved in that,” he said.

Ryan expects to learn more when he returns to Washington D-C Tuesday as Congress works to secure the inauguration.

He says National Guard units will be ready to assist with security, and additional funds will be allocated.

Ryan also said the situation could slow distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by pulling National Guard units away from those efforts.