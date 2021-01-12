© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Elizabeth Walters Nets Big Endorsements in Bid for Ohio Democratic Party Chair

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Published January 12, 2021 at 9:10 PM EST
elizabeth walters.jpg
Elizabeth Walters
Summit Co. Councilwoman Elizabeth Walters is a leading candidate for chair of the Ohio Democratic Party. The party will choose its next leader this week.

The Ohio Democratic Party will vote to choose its next chair Thursday. A Summit County Councilwoman has emerged as a front-runner for the post.

Elizabeth Walters' candidacy to succeed David Pepper as party chair received a significant boost this week when Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown endorsed her.

Brown said Walters’ “commitment to justice and her ability to deliver results” make her the best person to head the state Democratic Party.

Walters, who has served as an At-Large member of Summit County Council since 2016 and was elected council president last month, also has the endorsement of multiple state labor unions.

She previously served as the Ohio Democratic Party’s executive director.

Many reports indicate the race for party chair could be down to Walters and Columbus political consultant Antoinette Wilson.

Walters said she would not comment on the election until after the votes were cast.

Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
