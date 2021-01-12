Elizabeth Walters Nets Big Endorsements in Bid for Ohio Democratic Party Chair

The Ohio Democratic Party will vote to choose its next chair Thursday. A Summit County Councilwoman has emerged as a front-runner for the post.

Elizabeth Walters' candidacy to succeed David Pepper as party chair received a significant boost this week when Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown endorsed her.

Brown said Walters’ “commitment to justice and her ability to deliver results” make her the best person to head the state Democratic Party.

Walters, who has served as an At-Large member of Summit County Council since 2016 and was elected council president last month, also has the endorsement of multiple state labor unions.

She previously served as the Ohio Democratic Party’s executive director.

Many reports indicate the race for party chair could be down to Walters and Columbus political consultant Antoinette Wilson.

Walters said she would not comment on the election until after the votes were cast.

