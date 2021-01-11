© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

State Leaders Not Saying Much About Armed March Planned at Ohio Statehouse this Weekend

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published January 11, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST
Crowd beats man at Ohio Statehouse, Jan 6, 2021
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Crowd beats man at Ohio Statehouse, Jan 6, 2021

State officials are not saying much about preparations for an “armed march” planned for the Ohio Statehouse and other state capitols this Sunday. 

The Washington Post reports far-right online forums have talked about planning the “armed march” and Columbus was specifically mentioned. State officials decline to discuss specific preparations but Attorney General Dave Yost says his office is aware of it. Stephanie Beougher with the Ohio National Guard says the organization has not been contacted to provide security yet. 


“While the Ohio National Guard certainly has open lines of communication with local and state partners should they need assistance, at the current time the Ohio National Guard does not have a request for any kind of support," Beougher says.


The Ohio Highway Patrol, which provides security for the Statehouse, isn’t talking about the situation.

 

Last Wednesday, on the day of the insurrection in Washington D. C., a violent crowd gathered and, while no one breached the Statehouse, there were several attacks but no arrests.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsprotestersOhio StatehouseDonald Trump
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content