© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Portage County's New State Rep. Will Focus on Small Businesses, Mental Health

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published January 11, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST
State Rep. Gail Pavliga sworn into office Jan. 4
House Majority Comms
/
Ohio House of Representatives
State Rep. Gail Pavliga is sworn in to office Jan. 4 to represent Ohio's 75th House District, which covers most of central and southern Portage County.

One of the eight new women in the Ohio House is from Portage County.

State Rep. Gail Pavliga represents the 75th Ohio House District, which includes most of central and southern Portage County. A Republican, Pavliga beat Democratic incumbent Randi Clites for the seat in November.

Pavliga says her background as a small business owner of a Christian counseling center and a college professor at Malone University helps inform her on the issues her constituents are facing.

Portage County's New State Rep. Will Focus on Small Businesses, Mental Health
State Rep. Gail Pavliga on priorities

“I’m really hoping to keep businesses open and to do it safely as these mandates have so drastically hurt them and their workers and have resulted in so many of these problems that go into mental health, which is also a big push for me,” Pavliga said.

Aside from small businesses and mental health, she also plans to focus on increasing funding for higher education and vocational schools.

Republicans won big in Portage County this past election, which Pavliga attributes to the county wanting conservative, common-sense leadership.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio House of RepresentativesPortage CountyRandi ClitesMalone UnivesitypoliticsElection 2020Mental healthsmall businessescoronavirusCOVID-19Ohio higher education
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Related Content