Government & Politics

New Ohio Legislature Has Busy Session Ahead

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Karen Kasler
Published January 11, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST
Ohio Statehouse 2019.jpg
Andrew Meyer
/
WKSU
The Ohio Statehouse

While they’re not scheduled to meet again this month, the new Ohio General Assembly has been sworn in. There are a total of four more Republicans than the last two years, as the state heads into the process of creating a new two-year budget.

Republicans dominate the House 64-35. The GOP lost a House seat, but gained four others. Republican Mike Loychik knocked off incumbent Democrat Gil Blair in Trumbull County and in Ravenna, incumbent Democrat Randi Clites lost to Gail Pavliga. Republicans also picked up two seats held by term limited Democrats.

In the Senate, Democrats now have 8 of 33 seats, with Youngstown area incumbent Sean O’Brien’s loss to Republican Sandra O’Brien.

Twenty two members of the Ohio House – almost a quarter – are new. But two – Republican Jean Schmidt of southwest Ohio and Democrat Daniel Troy of northeast Ohio – are returning after holding other elective offices.

Six Senators are new to the chamber – but four were state representatives.

Two thirds of the Ohio House are men, and three quarters of Senators are men.

Tags

Government & PoliticsOhio General AssemblyMatt HuffmanEmilia SykesBob CuppKenny Yuko
