Tim Ryan Says Congress Investigating Epic Failure of Security that Allowed Capitol Breach

Federal law enforcement across the country have begun arresting people who were part of the mob that ransacked the Capitol building this week.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan (D-Niles) heads the House committee that oversees the Capitol police.

He says video and cell phone evidence is being used to identify these domestic terrorists.

He says video also shows a confused and mixed response from police defending Congress.

Congressman Ryan says police response was mixed. Listen • 0:15

"You have people fighting their hearts out and getting hit over the head with a lead pipe, and you had people letting people in and moving those silver barriers that were there, and then you had others taking selfies with these terrorists.”

One officer was killed during the riot and 15 were hospitalized.

Ryan blames law enforcement leadership for the failure to plan for the attack on Congress.

Ryan says Congress will work with federal law enforcement to track down those responsible, find where the security breaks occurred and how the breach happened.

Congressman Ryan says video evidence is being used. Listen • 0:16

“We’re working very closely with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's offices around the country to identify people where they are, included in that will be videos of what was going on around the capital and what was the conduct of the officers that were there.”

Ryan says he appreciates the bravery of individual officers who ushered Congressional members to safety but calls the security planning Wednesday an epic failure.

One civilian was shot and three died from medical conditions during the domestic terrorist attack on Congress.

