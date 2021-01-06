© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Political Leaders Respond to Insurrection at U.S. Capitol

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published January 6, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST
a photo of the U.S. Capitol
Wally Gobetz
/
Creative Commons/Flickr
Protesters vandalized the U.S. Capitol as Congress attempted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

All buildings in the U.S. Capitol complex are shut down due to a pro-Trump mob entering the Capitol building. Thousands of Trump supporters and far right protesters congregated in Washington, D.C. to contest the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. The pro-Trump extremists breached the Capitol building, stopped the Electoral College vote count and a peaceful transfer of power.

Several Ohio politicians issued statements condemning the protests and violence in the Capitol building. In a statement on Twitter, State Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) blamed the protests on President Donald Trump, who has refused to concede that he lost the election to Joe Biden.

"The US capitol protest is a failure of leadership," Dolan said.

State Rep. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) also spoke out on Twitter.

Chairwoman of the Ohio Republican Party Jane Timken, who has vigorously supported Donald Trump, tweeted against the insurrection.

"As Americans we have the constitutional right to redress our grievances but not with violence," Timken stated. "What’s happening in the Capitol is wrong and not the way forward."

Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D- Akron) called Timken's words "shallow," telling Timken she and other Republicans cannot speak out against Trump's tactics now.

Gov. Mike DeWine also issued a statement and called for Trump to tell the demonstrators to leave the Capitol building.

"As a nation of laws, this is simply not acceptable. Lawlessness is not acceptable," DeWine stated. "This is an affront to our Constitution and everything we hold dear. Those who breached the Capitol breached the Constitution. Peaceful demonstrations outside the Capitol are an exercise of the demonstrators’ First Amendment rights. Stopping the constitutional process by which we elect the president is not."

Attorney General Dave Yost released a statement as well calling for the prosecution of the pro-Trump extremists and for Ohioans to remain peaceful.

"Those of us who called for prosecution of the people who stormed the federal courthouse in Portland must apply the same demand to those who stormed the Capitol today," Yost said. "The color of your skin or the slogan upon your banner must not change what is and is not acceptable."

Trump has repeatedly denied the results of the election. The Electoral College votes were being counted today to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Tags

Government & PoliticsU.S. CapitolPresident Donald TrumpPresidential Election 2020President-elect Joe BidenSen. Matt DolanGov. Mike DeWine
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Related Content