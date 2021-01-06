Ohio Congressional Delegation Condemns Breach on U.S. Capitol by Pro-Trump Mob

Both Democrats and Republicans in Ohio’s congressional delegation are condemning Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

In emails and on Twitter, Ohio’s members of Congress were quick to respond. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown tweeted it was an attack on democracy.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman, in a post, called on the president to condemn the “unacceptable vandalism and violence.”

Republicans in Ohio’s House delegation, some of whom have said they had planned to protest Wednesday’s electoral vote count in Congress also joined in the condemnation.

Rep. Bob Gibbs tweeted it was “shameful, unacceptable and un-American.”

And Rep. Bill Johnson said he was “shocked and dismayed by the violence in the Capitol.”

Democratic Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, called it a “day that will live in infamy.”

