© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Congressional Delegation Condemns Breach on U.S. Capitol by Pro-Trump Mob

WKSU | By Mark Arehart
Andrew Meyer
Published January 6, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST
a photo of the U.S. Capitol
Wally Gobetz
/
Creative Commons/Flickr
Protesters vandalized the U.S. Capitol as Congress attempted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election Wednesday.

Both Democrats and Republicans in Ohio’s congressional delegation are condemning Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

In emails and on Twitter, Ohio’s members of Congress were quick to respond. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown tweeted it was an attack on democracy.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman, in a post, called on the president to condemn the “unacceptable vandalism and violence.”

Republicans in Ohio’s House delegation, some of whom have said they had planned to protest Wednesday’s electoral vote count in Congress also joined in the condemnation.

Rep. Bob Gibbs tweeted it was “shameful, unacceptable and un-American.”

And Rep. Bill Johnson said he was “shocked and dismayed by the violence in the Capitol.”

Democratic Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, called it a “day that will live in infamy.”

Tags

Government & PoliticsPresident Donald TrumpPresident-elect Joe BidenElection 2020U.S. CapitolprotestorsU.S. Sen. Sherrod BrownU.S. Sen. Rob PortmanU.S. Rep. Marcia FudgeU.S. Rep. Bob GibbsU.S. Rep. Bill JohnsonElection 2020
Mark Arehart
Mark Arehart joined the award-winning WKSU news team as its arts/culture reporter in 2017. Before coming to Northeast Ohio, Arehart hosted Morning Edition and covered the arts scene for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked for KNKX in Seattle, Kansas Public Radio, and KYUK in Bethel, Alaska.
See stories by Mark Arehart
Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014. He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor. His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer: a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies. Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Andrew Meyer
Related Content