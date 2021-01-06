Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley Announces She Will Not Seek Reelection

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has announced she will not run for reelection this year. In a video released on social media Wednesday morning, the two-term mayor said it was time for her to move on.

“I believe we have turned a corner in this city. This is the best job I have ever had. But I believe our city can only continue to grow if we give space and opportunity for new leaders and new ideas.”

Whaley said she would make an announcement soon on what was next for her. It’s possible she could make another run for governor, or make a bid for a U.S. Senate seat.

Whaley was first elected mayor in 2013 after serving as a Dayton city commissioner for 13 years.

Read the Mayor's full comments:

“Exactly eight years and one month ago today, I announced that I was running to be the mayor of Dayton. In the speech I gave, I talked about the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Great Dayton Flood and just how strong and resilient the city of Dayton was.

Little did I know how true that would be during my time as mayor. From the opioid crisis, to massive tornadoes, to the Oregon district shooting, to systemic racism, and the COVID-19 crisis, Dayton, we have faced our share of challenges. But each and every time the people of this community came together. We are gritty and resilient. Dayton does what Dayton does best. We take care of each other.

I'll have more news soon about what's next for me, and I am looking forward to finishing out the remainder of my term strong. There is still much work to do in our police reform process and managing through the end of the COVID-19 crisis.

Eight years ago, when I announced my campaign for mayor, I said that the mayor of Dayton should matter. I hope I have lived up to that charge. I will still be your neighbor and this city's biggest advocate, and I can't wait to see what's next for Dayton.”

