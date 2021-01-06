© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

D.C. Mayor Issues 6 P.M. Curfew As Trump Supporters Breach Capitol

By Barbara Sprunt
Published January 6, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST
Protesters interact with Capitol Police, which was forced to lock down the building, inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Win McNamee
/
Getty Images
Protesters interact with Capitol Police, which was forced to lock down the building, inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

As supporters of President Trump clash with police and breach the U.S. Capitol, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered a citywide curfew starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District," her statement reads.

The curfew will last until 6 a.m. on Thursday.

It does not apply to essential workers, including media with outlet-issued credentials.

The curfew comes after thousands of Trump's supporters and far-right protesters stormed the Capitol, prompting the House and Senate to swiftly go into recess as Capitol Police locked down the building.

Their action was in response to a joint session being held in Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over Trump. Various Republican lawmakers are objecting to the Electoral College results.

Trump addressed his supporters on Wednesday. After his speech, many of his supporters pushed past barriers erected on the U.S. Capitol, yelling, "Whose Capitol? Our Capitol," as NPR's Hannah Allam reports.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

