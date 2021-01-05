© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

First Female Sheriff Officially Takes Office in Summit County

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published January 5, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST
Kandy Fatheree swearing in 010520 crSheriff Office.jpeg
Office of Summit County Sheriff
Summit County Probate Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer administers the oath of office to the county's first female sheriff, Kandy Fatheree. Fatheree's granddaughter holds the family bible for Fatheree.

For all of the 180-year history of Summit County, a man has held the office of sheriff. That changed this week when Kandy Fatheree on Monday stepped into the role voters elected her to in November. Fatheree officially took the oath of office today.

"I’ve wanted to work in law enforcement since I was 9 years old,” Fatheree said in a statement released by the sheriff's department.

Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer of the Summit County Common Pleas Court Probate Division, administered the oath to Fatheree, as she laid a hand on the family Bible held by her granddaughter.

Fatheree began her law enforcement career with the Lakemore Police Department in the early 1990s, where she worked for two years before joining Summit County as a deputy sheriff in 1995. She advanced to the rank of captain in charge of the civil division prior to her election.

She replaces Steve Barry, who retired after serving two terms. Like Fatheree, Barry is a Democrat but he had endorsed Republican Shane Barker, a captain in charge of the correction division at the sheriff's department, to replace him.

Fatheree is a graduate of the FBI's National Academy for Executive Leadership. That experience played a pivotal role in her pursuit of the Sheriff's position. "I realized that I was every bit as smart and strong as the men that held positions of leadership,” she said in the statement.

As sheriff, Fatheree will oversee an office with more than 330 deputies and 100 civilian employees. She has a number of goals. Among them, to address the opioid epidemic, improve community engagement, implement administrative reforms at the county jail, and encourage diversity in recruiting and hiring.

Tags

Government & PoliticsKandy FathereeSummit County SheriffSummit County Sheriff's OfficeElection 2020
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor
Related Content