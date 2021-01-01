© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics

What Happened To The Broadband Bill In The Ohio Legislature?

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published January 1, 2021 at 5:05 AM EST
Ohio lawmakers failed to pass one bill that had broad bipartisan support during the Lame Duck session. 

 The Ohio House overwhelmingly passed HB  13, a bill that would have provided grants to expand broadband to unserved areas of the state. Republican Representative Rick Carfagna (D-Westerville area) says it was getting hearings in the Senate and seemed to be poised for passage.

“It had overwhelming support from both chambers and from the governor’s office. I’m quite frankly dumbfounded," Carfagna said.

Yet the bill was not brought up for a vote, and Carfagna says he doesn’t understand why since no one seemed to oppose it. He says he’ll bring it back and start all over again with the new legislature that will be seated in January.

