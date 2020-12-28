Ohio's Only Black Elected Prosecutor Prepares to Take Office in Stark County

In January, Stark County will have its first-ever Black elected prosecutor. Republican Kyle Stone, 37, will also be the only Black county prosecutor in the state of Ohio.

“I am willing to do whatever it takes so that we can make sure that everyone no matter who they are in Stark County, they feel safe,” Stone says.

Stone is the managing attorney at KLS Law LLC in Canton, and says the three pillars of his campaign were unity, transparency and justice.

“I feel that when justice is the focus, it’s easy to be transparent,” Stone says. “And when it’s easy to be transparent, you an unify the community together.”

In November's election, Stone beat 17-year incumbent Democrat John Ferrero 51-48%. Stone credits a “red wave” for Republicans in Stark County that boosted his campaign, and says Ferrero was not as active with court cases as he will be.

“We didn’t see John trying cases,” Stone argues. “We didn’t really get to see him in the community actively advocating for criminal justice reform or advocating for non- violence.”

Stone says he recognizes that law enforcement officers have been under intense scrutiny after George Floyd’s killing in May at the hands of Minneapolis Police. He also has questions about a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy's fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., 23, earlier this month, which remains under investigation by Columbus Police and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“I don’t know all the details of what transpired with that young man’s death in Columbus just recently, but we have to hold people accountable,” Stone says. “It’s not OK that individuals who’ve done nothing wrong should die at the hands of police.”

Stone says his life in Southeast Canton growing up in a single-parent household also gives him a special perspective he'll bring to the prosecutor’s office.

“There are just certain things that as an African American male that I have a perspective and an understanding of that an individual who has not lived my life could not necessarily fully grasp,” Stone says.

Stone will be the second Black county prosecutor ever elected in Ohio. The first was the late Stephanie Tubbs-Jones, who served in Cuyahoga County from 1991-99.

