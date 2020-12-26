© 2021 WKSU
Government & Politics

Lawmakers Fail to Take Action on Nuclear Bailout Law Connected to Bribery Investigation

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published December 26, 2020 at 12:46 PM EST
House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima)
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima)

House Republican leadership says 2020 will end without calling for a vote on any proposal to change HB6. With no changes or repeal, the law stays in place despite being connected to the largest alleged bribery scandal in Ohio history.

When it comes to HB6, the nuclear bailout law connected to a racketeering investigation, House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) has gone from saying the House will find a way to repeal and/or replace the law, to wanting more discussion on the issue, to saying the House ran out of time to come to a consensus. 

That was in the span of five months. 

Now it appears the House will finish the legislative session without making a single change to HB6. 

Two defendants pleaded guilty, saying the scheme pumped $60 million into a dark money group to help former House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) get elected if he passed HB6 in return. The federal investigation alleges the money came from Company A, believe to be Akron-based FirstEnergy. The company has undergone a leadership shakeup since the allegations became known.

Cupp says he wants to revisit the issue in the new year. 

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Larry Householder corruption FirstEnergy HB6
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
