© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Who Wants to be the Next Chairman of Ohio's Democratic Party?

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published December 21, 2020 at 4:24 PM EST
screen_shot_2020-12-14 David Pepper.png
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
ODP Chairman David Pepper plans to step down at end of this year.

The Ohio Democratic Party is expected to vote on a replacement for outgoing chairman David Pepper on December 29. Here's a look at who might be in the running for the job.

Former Mahoning County Democratic Party Chair David Betras has been critical of Pepper and the party. So is he interested in taking over?

“Let me put the Hell in front of the no," Betras says.

Betras says the state party needs to clean house and refocus on working Ohioans, a sentiment that’s shared by former party chair Chris Redfern.

“We need to go back to our base, continue conversations and support issues that are important to African American and Latino communities but also talk to working folks."

Redfern says he’s open to being the chairman again if the board wants it. He says he's also willing to help a new person take over that role.

Current Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says he's also willing to help the next leader make an easy transition into the role.

Former State Senator Lou Gentile and Columbus consultant Antoinette Wilson are also contenders for the post.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau

Tags

Government & PoliticsDavid PepperOhio Democratic PartyChris RedfernLou Gentile
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
Related Content