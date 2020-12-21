Senate President Not Saying if He Thinks Lawmakers Can Override Veto of Bill Limiting DeWine's Power

State lawmakers have been considering overriding Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of a bill that would limit his ability to enact health orders like the ones he put in place closing the state’s businesses back in the spring due to the pandemic. But the big question is whether the legislature has enough votes to override the veto.

It takes 20 votes to override a veto in the Senate. The bill (see related story below) passed the Senate in September 20 to 13. When asked if there are enough votes for an override, outgoing Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) responded this way.

“I’m not going to worry about that right now. I think we have had very productive conversations with the governor about some of the important issues we think need to be dealt with. For example, decriminalizing health orders," Obhof says.

The House would need 60 votes to override the veto, and this bill passed with 58 votes. Lawmakers are also running out of time as the holiday week approaches and as coronavirus continues to keep some members from attending session.

