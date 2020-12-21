© 2020 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Senate Passes Stand Your Ground Bill but Will Gov. DeWine Sign It?

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published December 21, 2020 at 1:57 PM EST
a photo of guns
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Ohio lawmakers have approved legislation giving gun owners more latitude to fire in self-defense.

The Ohio Senate has given final approval to a controversial ‘Stand your ground” bill that would do away with the “duty to retreat” before using a gun in self-defense. 

A few Republicans voted no on the House change to the bill making it easier for someone to fire a gun in self-defense. One was term limited Sen. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering), who said the bill does not do anything to decrease gun violence or send the proper message. 

“It’s time to put the anger and hatred that seems to be consuming our country aside. And I think we can do a heck of a lot better than having people pack their guns when they are going out for an evening stroll," Lehner said. 
Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) said he doesn’t know if Gov. Mike DeWine will sign it. Dewine has a bill he said would help with gun violence but so far, there have only been three hearings on it. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
