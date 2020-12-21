Ohio Legislature Passes Another Bill Limiting Abortion

State lawmakers have sent to Gov. Mike DeWine a bill that prohibits doctors from using telemedicine to prescribe abortion medication. It’s the second bill limiting abortion that’s passed the legislature during the past couple of weeks.

NARAL Pro Choice Ohio’s Jaime Miracle says it is yet another way to make abortion less accessible to poor women.

“In the middle of a pandemic, when we are encouraging people to stay home and not travel, to pass a bill limiting access to telemedicine and further limiting access to abortion takes a whole new level," Miracle says.

Ohio Right to Life praises the bill, saying telemedicine should not be used for abortions. Last week, lawmakers passed a bill requiring burial or cremation of fetal remains from abortions, but not miscarriages. DeWine is expected to sign both bills into law.

