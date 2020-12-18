Another Ohio Lawmaker Has Been Sidelined Because of COVID-19

Another state representative is isolating himself, awaiting results from a COVID-19 test. The wife of Republican Rep. Jon Cross (R-Kenton) has tested positive for the virus, and he thinks there’s a good chance he has it, too.

Cross says he was ill with a low-grade fever, body aches and a loss of smell last weekend when he and his wife were tested. Her test came back positive, but he is still waiting for results. Cross says he’s feeling better now and is missing being at House session. He says he has told Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp he’d still come in if there was a close vote on something important.

“If there is a critical vote needed, I would make my way down to vote if that vote is needed, but the protocols have to be in place on how to keep everybody safe. I don’t know how they do that," Cross said.

Cross has been an outspoken opponent of Gov. Mike DeWine's health orders related to coronavirus. Cross issued this post on his Facebook page in June.

State Rep. Jon Cross

And since that time, he has also downplayed the importance of wearing masks. In August, when rules came out requiring teachers and students to wear masks, Cross took to Facebook again.

Credit Facebook

When asked whether his stance on masks have changed because of his personal experience, Cross said his position has been misunderstood. He says he's not against wearing masks in businesses that ask him to do so. And he says he isn't opposed to wearing masks around others who request it. But he says he remains adamantly opposed to a statewide mask order imposed by government.

Several lawmakers are absent from the Ohio Legislature right now because of COVID situations. Some have said they believed they were infected by other state lawmakers who refuse to wear masks while working in legislative offices or on the floor of the Ohio House and Senate. At least two lawmakers been hospitalized within the past week with complications from coronavirus. Others are recovering at home. And at least one state senator says he's been infected with it a second time.

