Government & Politics

Who Wants to Be the Next Chairman of Ohio's Democratic Party?

WKSU | By Jo Ingles (Ohio Public Radio)
Published December 16, 2020 at 9:37 PM EST
Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
David Pepper is leaving his post as the Ohio Ohio Democratic Party Chair, and multiple people are expressing interest interest in replacing him.

The Ohio Democratic Party is expected to vote on a replacement for outgoing Chairman David Pepper Dec. 29. Here's a look at who might be in the running for the job.

Former Mahoning County Democratic Party Chair David Betras has been critical of Pepper and the party. So is he interested in taking over?

“Let me put the Hell in front of the no," Betras said.

Betras says the state party needs to clean house and refocus on working Ohioans, a sentiment that’s shared by former party chair Chris Redfern.

“We need to go back to our base, continue conversations, and support issues that are important to African American and Latino communities but also talk to working folks,” Redfern said.

He says he’s open to being the chairman again, if the board wants it. He says he's also willing to help a new person take over that role. Pepper says he's also willing to help the next leader make an easy transition into the role.

Former State Sen. Lou Gentile and Columbus consultant Antoinette Wilson are also contenders for the post.

Government & PoliticsOhio Democratic PartyDavid PepperDavid BetrasChris RedfernLou GentileAntoinette Wilson
