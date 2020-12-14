At Electoral College Meeting, Ohio Electors Set to Cast Votes for Trump

The 538 members of the Electoral College will cast their states’ votes for president today, including the 18 electors in Ohio. With the election certified last month, the Ohio electors will again cast their votes for Donald Trump, who won the state by almost the same margin as in 2016.

Four years ago on December 19, former Senate President Keith Faber (R-Celina), who is now state auditor, welcomed Ohio’s Electoral College members to cast their votes for Trump as a few hundred people protested outside the Statehouse.

“There are those who wish to politicize this process. But the day’s proceedings affirm the intent of our country’s founders – to ensure that candidates listen and appeal to voters from all across this country and to every state," Faber said in his speech to the electors.

The Electoral College meets at noon in the Ohio Senate chambers.

The electors were selected by the Ohio Republican Party in September. The electors are:



1st Congressional district: former Secretary of State and ex-Cincinnati Mayor Ken Blackwell

2nd Congressional district: GOP central committee member Bonnie Ward of Waverly

3rd Congressional district: Barbara Clark of Columbus

4th Congressional district: Allen County Republican Party Chairman Keith Cheney

5th Congressional district: Lucas County Republican Party Chairman Mark Wagoner, whose father was the state's first official death from COVID-19 in March

6th Congressional district: Columbiana County Republican Party Chairman Dave Johnson

7th Congressional district: Former Sen. Joy Padgett of Coshocton

8th Congressional district: GOP central committee member Patti Alderson of West Chester

9th Congressional district: Former Cleveland police union leader Steve Loomis

10th Congressional district: Former Montgomery County Republican Party Chairman Rob Scott

11th Congressional district: Patricia Weber of Akron

12th Congressional district: Trump Ohio adviser Bob Paduchik

13th Congressional district: Karen Arshinkoff, widow of Summit County Republican Party Chairman Alex Arshinkoff, who died in 2017

14th Congressional district: Trump 2020 campaign finance chair Jim Wert of Cleveland

15th Congressional district: Superintendent of the Division of Liquor Control Jim Canepa of Dublin

16th Congressional district: Ohio Republican Party chairman Jane Timken

At-large: Women for Trump co-chair and Miss Ohio 2014 Madison Gesiotto of Stark County

At-large: Cleveland pastor and CEO National Diversity Coalition for Trump Darrell Scott

